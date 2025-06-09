SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY) Shares Acquired by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 445,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,007,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,961,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $23.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.40. SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.21 and a one year high of $24.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.47.

SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of USD-denominated junk bonds. SPHY was launched on Jun 18, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.