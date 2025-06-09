Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 864.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA grew its stake in S&P Global by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 20,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,279,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in S&P Global by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $519.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $504.20. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.49 and a twelve month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 30.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $592.71.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

