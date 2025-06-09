Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Sells $21,609.06 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Deborah Knobelman sold 24,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $21,609.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,297.14. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Kronos Bio Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.
Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio
Kronos Bio Company Profile
Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.
