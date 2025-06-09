Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) CEO Sells $21,609.06 in Stock

Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) CEO Deborah Knobelman sold 24,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total value of $21,609.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,297.14. The trade was a 15.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Kronos Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KRON opened at $0.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Get Kronos Bio alerts:

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $2.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. Kronos Bio had a negative net margin of 867.66% and a negative return on equity of 64.55%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Bio

Kronos Bio Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRON. Peapod Lane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $534,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,171,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 192,754 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kronos Bio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 149,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc. acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $953,000. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutics for various cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KB-0742, an oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 inhibitor for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors, which is in phase 2 clinical trial; and KB-9558, a core oncogenic transcription factor that drives multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.