Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $9.53 Million Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,204 shares during the period. Amgen makes up 1.7% of Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,292.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,495,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,042,000 after purchasing an additional 6,029,058 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,541,991,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 43,573.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,661,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,140,768,000 after buying an additional 3,653,205 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,212,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,182,843,000 after buying an additional 3,495,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amgen by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,205,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,441,909,000 after buying an additional 2,672,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 1.1%
NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $290.33 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $281.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $156.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.
