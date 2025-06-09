Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by CMH Wealth Management LLC

CMH Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.01 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.29.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

