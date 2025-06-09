CMH Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

CMH Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 504,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,276,000 after buying an additional 22,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,396,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

NYSE:ZBH opened at $92.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.72. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 21.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $118.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

