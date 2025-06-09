Centricity Wealth Management LLC Has $14.47 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 13.1% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $550.66 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $514.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $533.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

