Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,340 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Allianz SE bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of IYH opened at $56.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 0.69. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $53.35 and a 52 week high of $66.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

