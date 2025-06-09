Bridge City Capital LLC Invests $1.53 Million in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

Bridge City Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 79,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDFS. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,063,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after purchasing an additional 161,306 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PDF Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $2,482,000. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PDF Solutions by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,817,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after purchasing an additional 57,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 53,037 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 44,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDFS opened at $19.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.43 million, a P/E ratio of 192.50 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.47. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $39.70.

PDFS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PDF Solutions from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PDF Solutions from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.45 per share, for a total transaction of $145,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,939.30. The trade was a 33.22% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

