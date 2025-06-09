Bridge City Capital LLC Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HCSG. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,278,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $5,909,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,031,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 794,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 234,025 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,607,000. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $14.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 0.55.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $447.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.82 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.30%. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.