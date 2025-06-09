Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC Has $837,000 Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HON shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Shares of HON opened at $228.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $210.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.36 and a 52-week high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $147.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

