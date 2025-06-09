Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 67,290 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,222,000. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essential Planning LLC. boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4,238.6% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 1,894,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,717 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,546,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,804,000 after acquiring an additional 30,257 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,482,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,007,000 after acquiring an additional 208,378 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,154,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,366,000 after acquiring an additional 129,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,006,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,006,000 after acquiring an additional 14,278 shares during the period.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $90.31 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.26. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $88.95 and a twelve month high of $95.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.20.

About Pimco Total Return ETF

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

