McDonough Capital Management Inc Sells 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McDonough Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.297 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.