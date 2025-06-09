McDonough Capital Management Inc Sells 1,758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

McDonough Capital Management Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of McDonough Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. McDonough Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.66 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $79.54.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
