Etoro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) Receives Consensus Rating of “N/A” from Analysts

Etoro Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ETOR) has earned a consensus rating of "N/A" from the zero brokerages that are presently covering the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Etoro Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Etoro Group in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Etoro Group in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Etoro Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Etoro Group Stock Performance

Etoro Group Company Profile

Shares of ETOR stock opened at $68.70 on Monday. Etoro Group has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $74.28.

Our mission is to open the global markets, connect our users to leading investors and give them the tools they need to grow their knowledge and wealth. The global financial markets are widely recognized as one of the greatest paths to wealth creation, although they have historically been opaque and inaccessible to many.

