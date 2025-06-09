International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 333 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,622,000 after buying an additional 520,113 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 367.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 12,922 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 206,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,246,000 after purchasing an additional 27,243 shares in the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,016,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,592,000 after purchasing an additional 102,233 shares during the period. Finally, Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.01 on Monday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The company has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.29.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

