Bridge City Capital LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

USPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $77.27 on Monday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.77 and a 12-month high of $101.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.57%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

