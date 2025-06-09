International Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,976 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.3%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $85.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.24 and a 200-day moving average of $88.74. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $83.30 and a 1 year high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.