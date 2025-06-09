Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Investment analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sky Harbour Group in a report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

SKYH stock opened at $9.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a market cap of $740.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.74. Sky Harbour Group has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $14.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 118,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 70,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sky Harbour Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 50.2% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 58,500 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Sky Harbour Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 437,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,696,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company is based in White Plains, New York.

