Farther Finance Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 192,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,160 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $17,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 9,627.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,321,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,158 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,343,000 after acquiring an additional 105,651 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,894,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,173,000 after purchasing an additional 118,164 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,361,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,460,000 after purchasing an additional 584,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,332,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,856,000 after acquiring an additional 93,647 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Up 0.0%

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.50 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $91.29 and a 12-month high of $91.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.57.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.