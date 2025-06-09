Investment Advisory Group LLC Invests $317,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFV. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,107,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after purchasing an additional 16,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $64.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.22. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $64.58. The stock has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

