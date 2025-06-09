Bridge City Capital LLC Cuts Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Bridge City Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus during the fourth quarter worth $1,113,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maximus by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 32,134 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 8,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 722,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $54,748,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gayathri Rajan sold 7,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $572,742.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,157.90. This trade represents a 35.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maximus Stock Performance

NYSE:MMS opened at $70.81 on Monday. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.23 and a 200-day moving average of $71.23.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

