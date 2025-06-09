Bridge City Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Bridge City Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Investors Title worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Investors Title by 132,500.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,790,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Title in the 4th quarter worth $513,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Investors Title by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,562 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Investors Title from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

ITIC opened at $195.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $369.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.92. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $168.74 and a 52-week high of $290.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $229.90 and a 200 day moving average of $236.95.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 11.84%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Investors Title’s payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Investors Title Company engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

