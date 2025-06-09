Bridge City Capital LLC Sells 638 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Bridge City Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC owned 0.15% of Getty Realty worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 409.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 103,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,281,000 after buying an additional 82,887 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in Getty Realty by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Getty Realty by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 12,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 52,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $29.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average is $30.12. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $25.70 and a 52 week high of $33.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Getty Realty Announces Dividend

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $52.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.71 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 155.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Getty Realty

