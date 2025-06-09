AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Reduced by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,826 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,544 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 1.3% of AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. AHL Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 27,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in AT&T by 13.2% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Up 1.2%

T stock opened at $28.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $17.42 and a one year high of $29.03.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

