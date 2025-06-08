Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Sells 6,969 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,969 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 52 week low of $37.59 and a 52 week high of $43.87.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

