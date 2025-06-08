Michael Gaubert Sells 30,000 Shares of Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST) Stock

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,018.48. The trade was a 59.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Asset Entities Trading Down 16.6%

NASDAQ ASST opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 18.68. Asset Entities Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1.66.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative net margin of 1,150.80% and a negative return on equity of 252.93%.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

