Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $190.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.10. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

