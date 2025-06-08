McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $350.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.96.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $307.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $312.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.66. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

