Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management lowered its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:BJUL – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,509 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $38.91 and a 12-month high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJUL was launched on Aug 29, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

