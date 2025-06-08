Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG) Shares Sold by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management decreased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $4,610,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $1,549,000. Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $560,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter valued at $333,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $44.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.68. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $44.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.36.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

