Bennett Selby Investments LP Sells 320 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Bennett Selby Investments LP cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $144.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $146.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1767 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

