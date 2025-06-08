Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its position in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) by 47.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,345 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF makes up 1.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF were worth $3,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,182,000 after acquiring an additional 49,670 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,038,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,734,000 after buying an additional 622,026 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 757.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 91,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 80,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after buying an additional 22,427 shares during the period.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:BILZ opened at $100.95 on Friday. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $101.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.04.

PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

