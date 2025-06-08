Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires 421 Shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,066,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,695,000 after purchasing an additional 313,849 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6,293.5% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,725,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,817 shares during the period. Stanich Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,895,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,919,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 501,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,629,000 after purchasing an additional 47,017 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $106.17 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $84.41 and a 1 year high of $109.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.09. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

