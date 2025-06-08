Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Invests $1.38 Million in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. owned about 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,393,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 182,639 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,850,000 after purchasing an additional 203,055 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,262,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 609,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,062,000 after acquiring an additional 140,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 185,435 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $78.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.65 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.56.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.