Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $928,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.34 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.74.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

