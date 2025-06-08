Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises about 4.4% of Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $19,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,879,434,000 after purchasing an additional 11,478,188 shares during the period. NWI Management LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $679,936,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 1,337.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 828,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $423,470,000 after acquiring an additional 895,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $483.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $501.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

