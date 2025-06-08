Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN) Position Increased by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,947 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $1,821,000. City Center Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.7% during the first quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.8% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 39,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 42.8% during the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 15,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.5% during the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 69,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $43.17 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $43.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.16 and a beta of 0.47.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

