SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Position Increased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1,135.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 649,864 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $59,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after buying an additional 41,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.53 per share, with a total value of $203,931.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 72,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,496,771.28. This trade represents a 3.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,081.92. The trade was a 50.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $80.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.62. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.18 and a 12 month high of $89.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.86.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSNC

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.