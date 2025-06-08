BCS Wealth Management Purchases 4,871 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management owned 0.48% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 1,041.0% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Up 3.2%

BFEB stock opened at $43.64 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

