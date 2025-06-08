Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.93 and last traded at $63.83, with a volume of 1518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.61.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

The stock has a market cap of $868.08 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSID. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 26,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 920.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,114,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,060,000 after purchasing an additional 333,647 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

