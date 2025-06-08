Südzucker (ETR:SZU) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

Südzucker AG (ETR:SZU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as €11.16 ($12.68) and last traded at €11.20 ($12.73). Approximately 75,389 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 410,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at €11.26 ($12.80).

Südzucker Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is €11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.36.

About Südzucker

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, rest of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

