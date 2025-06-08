Greenspring Advisors LLC Takes Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Greenspring Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of T. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $202.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.32 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

