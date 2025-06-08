Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Bought by Wynn Capital LLC

Wynn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

Sanofi stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $2.0369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sanofi

Sanofi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.