Greenspring Advisors LLC Acquires 1,228 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. McGrath & Associates Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delap Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 96,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Up 23.6%

BATS:DISV opened at $32.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day moving average of $28.56. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.48 and a 52 week high of $32.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

