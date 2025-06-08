Dollar Tree’s (DLTR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reissued their buy rating on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 price objective on Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.26.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Dollar Tree has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $111.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 16.89%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $92,478.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William W. Douglas III bought 701 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $52,575.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,275. This represents a 103.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

