China Renaissance Initiates Coverage on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $122.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Melius cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Melius Research cut Marvell Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.35 on Thursday. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.09 and a fifty-two week high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a PE ratio of -40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.98.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -42.11%.

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $685,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $412,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,310.73. This represents a 6.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,079,948. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

