Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Receives “Market Perform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $52.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ Q1 2027 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.20.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

Shares of OXM stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $108.51. The company has a market capitalization of $815.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.66 and a beta of 1.45.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is a boost from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.02%.

Insider Activity at Oxford Industries

In other news, Director Milford W. Mcguirt bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.70 per share, for a total transaction of $58,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,466. This trade represents a 16.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 8,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Further Reading

