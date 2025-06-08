Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Price Target Lowered to $43.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SLB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.64.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,990.68. The trade was a 44.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schlumberger

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 17,405 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,985,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,146,195,000 after buying an additional 1,377,134 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 502.6% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 198,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 165,162 shares in the last quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $375,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 220,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,461,000 after buying an additional 63,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

