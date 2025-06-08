Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $215.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $173.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ferguson from $190.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.93.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Stock Performance

Shares of FERG stock opened at $211.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $146.00 and a 12 month high of $225.63.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FERG. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 247.4% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 56.5% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.