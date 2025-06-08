MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Receives Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDB. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of MongoDB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $315.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.47.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MDB

MongoDB Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of MDB opened at $220.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.40. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $140.78 and a 1-year high of $370.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $549.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.49 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MongoDB will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 18,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $3,207,389.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,597,930.48. This represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.69, for a total transaction of $205,260.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,377,281.77. This represents a 5.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock worth $3,848,569. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in MongoDB by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,809,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,833,000 after purchasing an additional 481,023 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,054,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,398,000 after acquiring an additional 181,962 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 11.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,271,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,011,000 after acquiring an additional 129,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,252,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,987,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 53.0% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 1,061,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,378,000 after acquiring an additional 367,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.